Rio Tinto apologises to traditional owners after blasting 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site | Business

Mining big Rio Tinto has apologised to traditional owners in Western Australia’s north after destroying a major Indigenous site relationship again 46,000 years, saying it’s urgently reviewing plans for different websites within the space.

Rio detonated explosives in part of the Juukan Gorge final Sunday, destroying two historical rock shelters, which has devastated the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura folks.

The mining big was granted approval for work on the Brockman four iron ore challenge in 2013, however subsequent archaeological excavation revealed historical artefacts together with grinding stones, a bone sharpened right into a software and 4000-year-old braided hair.

“We are sorry for the distress we have caused,” Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief govt Chris Salisbury stated in an announcement on Sunday.

“Our relationship with the PKKP issues quite a bit to Rio Tinto, having labored collectively for a few years.

“We will proceed to work with the PKKP to study from what has taken place and strengthen our partnership.

“As a matter of urgency, we are reviewing the plans of all other sites in the Juukan Gorge area.”

On Saturday, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation rejected Rio’s suggestion its representatives had failed to clarify issues about preserving the site throughout years of session between the 2 events.

Spokesman Burchell Hayes labelled the declare outrageous, saying Rio was advised in October concerning the significance of the rock shelters and the corporate replied it had no plans to prolong the Brockman four mine.

“The high significance of the site was further relayed to Rio Tinto by PKKPAC as recently as March,” Hayes stated.

He stated Rio didn’t advise of its intention to blast the world and the company “only found out by default on 15 May when we sought access to the area for NAIDOC Week in July”.

WA Aboriginal affairs minister Ben Wyatt has stated he was unaware of the blast or issues beforehand.

The state authorities hopes to go its new Aboriginal cultural heritage invoice this yr, though Covid-19 has delayed the session course of.

“It will provide for agreements between traditional owners and proponents to include a process to consider new information that may come to light, and allow the parties to be able to amend the agreements by mutual consent,” Wyatt stated.

“The legislation will also provide options for appeal.”

Peter Stone, Unesco’s chair in cultural property safety and peace, stated the archaeological destruction at Juukan Gorge was among the many worst seen in current historical past, likening it to the Taliban blowing up the Bamiyan Buddhas statues in Afghanistan and Isis annihilating websites within the Syrian metropolis of Palmyra.

Rio stated it was dedicated to updating its practices.