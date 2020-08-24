Rio cuts executive bonuses over destruction of Aboriginal site

Rio Tinto will cut the bonuses of its chief executive and other leaders following an internal evaluation of the miner’s questionable destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site, in a relocation some financiers stated did not go far enough.

The Anglo-Australian group stated on Monday that chief executive Jean- Sébastien Jacques and 2 other senior Rio figures bore “partial responsibility” for business failings that caused it exploding the Juukan Gorge caverns previously this year.

Rio stated it would act to reinforce its board oversight, governance and heritage defense functions following the occurrence.

However, a board level evaluation concluded that “no single individual or error” was accountable for the site’s destruction, signalling that it is not likely anybody will lose their task regardless of a reaction from financiers, political leaders and regional neighborhoods.

“It is clear that no single individual or error was responsible for the destruction of the Juukan rock shelters, but there were numerous missed opportunities over almost a decade and the company failed to uphold one of Rio Tinto’s core values — respect for local communities and for their heritage,” stated Simon Thompson, Rio’s chairman.