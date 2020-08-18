Rins felt Austria MotoGP win was possible before crash

Rins ran in the lead group from the off in the rebooted 20-lap Austrian GP and was lapping faster than the Ducatis ahead of him, passing Pramac’s Jack Miller for 2nd on lap 10.

Going after Dovizioso, Rins opted for a hand down the within the factory Ducati rider at Turn 6 on the following lap however lost the front of his Suzuki simply as he took the lead. Prior to the race, ultimate winner Dovizioso had actually promoted the Suzukis to be a huge hazard on Sunday, with Rins confessing the sensation he had throughout the race was one he has “not felt many times” in his profession.

“Everything was going very well, I honestly felt like winning the race,” statedRins “This feeling, I have not felt it many times, but I really felt [able] to win. It was a shame, but the two Suzukis were there, Joan [Mir] finished on the podium, a great result for the brand. So we’ll see what happens this weekend”.

Rins had a minute on the front end of his Suzuki at the exact same corner he crashed the lap before, and believes his fall was an outcome of braking with somewhat more lean angle than in previous trips.

“Perhaps the mistake was trying to stop the bike with more [lean] angle,” Rins included. “From what we have actually seen in the telemetry, when I switched on the throttle I was a lot more likely than in the previous lap, which was what made me lose the …