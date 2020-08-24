RINOs Try To Steal GOP Convention Thunder

A group of desperate RINO job seekers who backed the wrong Republican horse in 2016, or were sacked because of incompetence, are trying to get revenge and rain on the GOP convention parade by releasing their pathetic names to a gleeful leftist press on Monday.

RINOs Want Revenge On GOP

As there are no surprises, all have been publicly against the president for some time, it is an exercise in redundant futility. But in case you are wondering who they are and thus what names you can cross off the credibility list in the future, let us oblige you.

We know of some like John Kasich, Colin Powell, and Cary Fiorina, all of whom spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week. Add to the sad list former Republican Senators Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and John Warner of Virginia.

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, along with more than two dozen former GOP members of Congress, signed onto a “Republicans for Biden” effort launched by the Biden campaign. https://t.co/OKLpSiQ01G — Axios (@axios) August 24, 2020

Has-been House members wanting back in the game so much they will sell out any principles they once had include: