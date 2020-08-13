RINO Kasich To Headline For Democrats

RINO and previous Ohio GOP Governor John Kasich will be promoting the Democrats at their nationwide convention this month. How does he validate his self-serving apostasy?

“The reason I didn’t support Trump the last time is I was afraid that he would be a divider and not a unifier, and our best leaders historically have been unifiers,” statedKasich “But unfortunately, as I’ve watched him over the last three-and-a-half years now, he’s continued to do that and I don’t think the country does well when we’re divided.”

“And so, I had to search my conscience,” he included. “When the Democrats asked me to speak, I had to think about it, and I believe that we need a new direction. We just can’t keep going the way that we’re going.”

Former Republican OhioGov John Kasich to make the case for a Joe Biden presidency at Democratic National Convention. “It was necessary to do this and I felt it’s the right thing to do,” statesKasich “I believe that Biden can bring us together.” https://t.co/IFfK1ROsal pic.twitter.com/hFy6221IU4 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) August 11, 2020

Then Kasich truly got laughably sanctimonious: