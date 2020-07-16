Ring Spotlight Cam Wired: Plugged-in HD security camera with built-in spotlights, two-way talk and a siren alarm, White, Works with Alexa



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 10:50:37 UTC – Details)





Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Plugs into standard power outlets for non-stop power

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View

Includes built-in LED light strips and a siren

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Camera gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free