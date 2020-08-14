Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit with Ring Alarm 5 Piece kit, existing wired security system required, professional installation recommended



Price: $328.99

(as of Aug 14,2020 14:12:24 UTC – Details)





Switch and save with Ring. Get 24/7 emergency services with professional monitoring for $10/month with a Ring Protect Plus plan.

When connected to Retrofit Alarm Kit, doors or windows with existing wired contact sensors will function as part of the Ring Alarm system. Receive mobile notifications and arm or disarm your Ring Alarm system from the Ring app.

Manage all your Ring Alarm devices, including connected existing wired contact sensor zones, and your Ring doorbells and cameras through the Ring app.

Customize for your needs by adding additional Ring Alarm components at any time.

Installation by an experienced security system installer or licensed electrician recommended.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm system.