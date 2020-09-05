Ring doorbells and cameras will soon integrate with Lutron’s smart lighting system

Ring cameras and doorbells will soon have the ability to link with Lutron’s smart lighting systems, so you can set lights to switch on immediately when your Ring gadget identifies motion. It’s a beneficial function to either welcome house a relative getting here late during the night, or frighten a potential trespasser at the door.

Lutron Caseta, Caseta Pro, and RA2 Select systems will support the combination with all generations ofRing doorbells and cameras Once linked, the connected lights will turn on for 15 minutes at one hundred percent brightness. According to Lutron’s about page, nevertheless, there isn’t presently a method to change the settings so the lights switch off earlier or later on, or to set them to switch on at a various brightness.

You likewise can use sophisticated movement settings, timed to turn the lights on when you anticipate to get back, and otherwise tailor the settings in the Lutron app, which is offered for iOS and Android gadgets, and the Amazon Fire tablet. Lutron says the integration will be offered beginning September 30th.