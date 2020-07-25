RIMIKING Gaming Chair Racing Computer Desk Executive Office Chair, 360°Swivel Flip-up Arms Ergonomic Design for Lumbar Support Women Men Adults



Price: $129.99 - $119.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 09:31:27 UTC – Details)



RIMIKING GAMING CHAIR——A PERFECT GAMING Chair Just For You

✔【Multifunctional Chair】 – Rocking back and forth; Adjustable height, ; Flip up armrests go up and down; 360-degree swivel

✔【Ergonomic Design】 – This gaming office chair gently hug your body which provide your spine and back with great comfort and relax while gaming, working on the computer, or meeting in the office.

✔【Selected Material】 – This racing chair is made of high durable PU leather, high density foam, explosion-proof gas spring of international standards, heavy duty nylon base with 5 smooth-rolling castors which holds the capacity of 250lbs.

✔【Detailed Dimensions】 – Backrest Size: 22″ x 30.7″ (W x H); Seat Size:21.7″ x 18.5″ (W x D); Overall Dimensions: 28.3”-29.9”x27.6”x45.7”-49.6”

✔【Perfect After-sale Service】 – Our customer service team is always here to respond to your email within 24 hours. We provide 1 year warranty on replacement parts. Just enjoy your free-risk purchase of this chair！