RIMIKING Ergonomic Memory Foam Executive Office Chair – Adjustable Height Built-in Lumbar Support Tilt Angle Computer Desk Chair, Swivel Thick Padded for Comfort



Price: $139.99 - $129.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 04:39:47 UTC – Details)



RIMIKING OFFICE CHAIR——An Office Chair Just For You

➡ENJOY ULTIMATE COMFORT with YOUR OFFICE Chair: Ergonomically designed with a built-in lumbar support to help relieve your back pressure, a double padded foam seat cushion and padded armrest, this bonded leather executive office chair is made for your comfort.

➡ADJUST YOUR OFFICE CHAIR TO YOUR OWN NEEDS: You can raise or lower the seat of your desk chair with chair handle, tilt back or keep the right angle （90-110 degrees） by simply pulling/pushing the same control handle. 360-degree smooth rotation becomes a breeze, enhancing your mobility in your work environment.

➡Own A STURDY COMPUTER CHAIR WITH STRONG CONSTRUCTION: The chair is made with Bonded leather that gives it a unique and elegant style and makes it the perfect addition to any office. The synthetic leather and soft foam also makes the computer chair incredibly strong and comfortable for the best possible experience. This office chair has a heavy duty nylon base and nylon rolling casters that make it incredibly easy to move around but also keep you steady when you need to work. It can withstand up

➡A MUST-HAVE DESK CHAIR: Modern, ultra comfortable, durable and fully adjustable to user’s needs, our RIMIKING ergonomic desk chair is a godsend for school children, college students, passionate gamers and all office workers spending hours in a seated position. Offer it as a thoughtful gift to your significant other, teenaged kid or a loved desk worker, to add comfort and ergonomic convenience to their tasks. Show off your excellent taste on all gifting occasions.

➡WE GUARANTEE A RISK FREE PURCHASE: Your satisfaction matters and we make sure that our chair is flawlessly made just for you. But if for any reason you are not completely satisfied, our helpful, prompt and friendly Customer Service specialists are at your disposal.