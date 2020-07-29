Riley Keough Debuts New Tattoo In Honor Of Late Brother Benjamin

Riley Keough is paying tribute to her brother with a new tattoo.

Less than three weeks after Benjamin Keough‘s passing, the 31-year-old debuted fresh ink in honor of the late 27-year-old on Tuesday. In the Instagram Story pic (above, inset), Riley lifts the plastic wrap to show off “Benjamin Storm” in cursive writing, located just above her collarbone.

Take a look at the full pic (below):

Recently, the Logan Lucky star shared a series of images on Instagram with her “twin soul,” who died by suicide on July 12. The eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley wrote:

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Riley’s ink debut comes a day after she memorialized her little bro on IG Story in another way, by sharing sweet everyday moments they experienced together. Though they are known because of their family name, it’s clear the two were just like any other siblings and enjoyed spending quality time together.

Aside from an initial statement via her rep, Lisa Marie has yet to share anything publicly about the death of her only son. Her rep Roger Widynowski issued a message to multiple outlets on the day of Keough’s death, noting how she’s putting on a brave face for the sake of her kids, Riley, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood:

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

We’re continuing to send Riley and all of Benjamin’s loved ones our condolences.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

