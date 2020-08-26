Riley Keough Continues To Mourn ‘Angel’ Benjamin Keough A Month & A Half After His Death

Riley Keough is remembering her “angel,” Benjamin Keough.

As you’ll remember, the 27-year-old passed away in Calabasas of a self-inflicted gunshot injury after a household event in earlyJuly In addition to his older sibling, he left mom Lisa Marie Presley, daddy Danny Keough, brother or sisters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, and many other enjoyed ones.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old shared a set of throwback pictures to her Instagram Story, one revealing her sibling smiling on a boat outing with the word “Angel” included next to his face, and a second of the brother or sisters together positioning (above) for a photo.

Take an appearance:

The Mad Max: Fury Road starlet formerly memorialized her sibling with an Instagram homage, sharing her sincere caption (listed below) with a series of pictures: