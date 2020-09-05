Rihanna’s Bruised Face Caused By Nasty e-Scooter Accident

Exclusive

Rihanna appeared bruised and damaged as she made a fast rest stop in L.A.– ends up she’s the most recent victim of the electrical scooter.

RiRi rolled up to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Friday night, where she was attempting to lay low in her Escalade while some staffers drew out food and beverages to her curbside. At one point, she eliminated her sunglasses … and paps recorded her looking the even worse for wear– a shiner and some swelling in her face.

Several media outlets published the images and recommended she had actually remained in some sort of physical run-in … keeping in mind the Chris Brown repeling in 2009. Not the case– her representative informs us Rihanna was on an e-scooter a couple of days earlier and consumed it after the scooter turned over, smacking her in the face and forehead.

We’re informed it looks even worse than it is and she’s recovery.