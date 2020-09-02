Rihanna Tells Oprah She Still Loves Chris Brown, They’re Friends Again



Play video material

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

Rihanna‘s still in love with Chris Brown … and she most likely constantly will be.

RiRi made the discovery to Oprah on her ‘Supersoul Conversations’ podcast almost 12 years after Brown’s harsh attack– punching Rihanna and threatening to kill her throughout an argument in his cars and truck.

She informed O … she and Chris have actually been dealing with their relationship again and are now extremely, extremely buddies– “We’ve built up a trust again, and that’s … we love each other and we probably always will.” Rihanna included, “That’s not something we’re ever going to change. That’s not something you can shut off, if you’ve ever been in love.”

Rihanna– who made news after following CB on Twitter back in 2011– likewise confessed that recently they hung out while inSt Tropez after striking up a shared good friend’s celebration. She stated her stomach turns when she sees him because, again, she still loves him.