Rihanna is one of the icons in the recent music industry. She has been in the news recently due to her pregnancy. The popstar has mesmerized everyone with her choice of attire. Usually, during pregnancy, people go for loose and oversized dresses. However, the singer has always been known to think out of the box.

She stated that she was not shy about showing off her baby bump. The musician flaunted her bump along with some of the most stylish attires. This made everyone talk about her great sense of fashion.

Unfortunately, amidst all the rosy news, a recent rumor is pricking like a thorn. Asap Rocky is allegedly having an affair with Muaddi. Muaddi is a famous personality in the world of Hollywood fashion. She is one of the most famous shoe designers of recent times. Muaddi specializes especially in women’s footwear.

Most celebrities seek help from her when it comes to trendy styles. However, a recent source has stated that Asap Rocky and Muaddi are dating behind Rihanna’s back. This spread like wildfire. All the fans seemed shocked by the news. They are speculating about a possible split between Rocky and Rihanna.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Rihanna To Break Up With Asap Rocky?

The rumors are gaining ground fast. Everyone is discussing a possible breakup between Rihanna and Rocky.

To address the ongoing issue, Muaddi issued a statement recently. She posted on her Instagram handle that all the rumors are false.

The celebrity shoe designer stated that she kept quiet for a long time as she did not feel the need to address such false news.

However, Muaddi saw that people are increasingly believing the false news to be true.

Thus, Muaddi clearly stated that there was no romantic relationship between her and Asap Rocky.

She also wished Rihanna all the best for her upcoming motherhood journey.