Rihanna shocks fans with face injuries following e-scooter accident

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face,” a representative for the singer told People.

The rep added: “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the public has seen Rihanna with a bruised and battered face. She was the victim of a domestic violence incident in 2009 involving her then-boyfriend Chris Brown. The duo had an argument the night before the Grammy Awards that year that escalated into him assaulting her. She was left with visible contusions and bruises on her face from the abuse. Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor after pleading guilty to felony assault and making criminal threats.

Fortunately, the singer’s latest face injury does not seem to have come from nearly as nefarious a cause. Despite the e-scooter mishap, the singer still has the wind at her back going into 2021. According to People, she recently released her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products and is set to premiere her…