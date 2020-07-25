Rihanna says her new Fenty Skin collection is also for men

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Rihanna ‘s new skin care variety isn’t simply for females.

The Grammy award-winner and business owner verified on Sunday that her new skin care line, Fenty Skin, is gender-inclusive.

In an Instagram post that reveals Rihanna presenting with rap artist A$ AP Rocky, she composed: “That’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

A couple of hours previously, the vocalist published a one-minute commercial on the social networks platform, including A$ AP Rocky and fellow artist Lil Nas X looking fresh and glowing together with a variety of designs. The video camera focuses on a few of the items in the collection.

The visuals end with the tagline: “The new culture of skincare.”

“I’ve been working on (Fenty Skin) for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!!” the 32- year-old star described in another post.

She included: “Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath.”

Fenty Skin is set for release July 31.

At the time, she stated her objective was to commemorate variety by producing an item “for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races.”