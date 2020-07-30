Rihanna Says Fans Are ‘Not Going To Be Disappointed’ When Her New Album Finally Drops!

Rihanna fans might be clamoring to get their hands on some new Fenty Skin products, but they also haven’t forgotten about the new music she promised them, either. Seriously — they remind her every chance they get!

It’s been four years (!!!) since the 32-year-old songstress put out a new studio album, but in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, she assured fans the wait for her upcoming record R9 is totally worth the wait.

Although the conversation mostly focused on her latest beauty and skincare venture, the Needed Me singer could not avoid the topic of her music:

“I am always working on music. I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

We’re a little conflicted here! While that does sound exciting, we’ve heard similar sentiments before, and The Navy is getting quite impatient. However, RiRi insisted that her album won’t be released before it’s 100 percent ready:

“I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long. I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Okay, that’s fair. For the record, it will be much harder to meet everyone’s expectations with the anticipation that’s built up all of this time — but something about her Unapologetic attitude here tells us she won’t really mind, anyway!

Until then, fans will just have to continue streaming her 2016 album ANTI, as well as her feature on PartyNextDoor‘s single, Believe It, which dropped earlier this year.

Later in the interview, the R&B star reflected on recently celebrating the 15th anniversary of her very first single, Pon de Replay. Gosh, do U feel old yet, Perezcious readers?! Explaining how “grateful” she feels to still be making music, she told ET:

“I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade-plus. THAT is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”

Time flies when you’re slaying the music, fashion, AND beauty industries!

It’s hard not to be impressed by how the singer/actress/entrepreneur has created a buzz with every project she takes on, but as we’ve made painstakingly clear at this point, the people really just want to hear her singing again!

Back in November, the Barbados native told Vogue that R9 would be heavily influenced by her island roots:

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

But things got understandably side-tracked for a bit by the coronavirus pandemic, protests against police brutality via the Black Lives Matter movement, and Rihanna’s personal mission to “save the world” from problematic political figures like Donald Trump.

With so much on her plate, we wouldn’t be surprised by another delay. But man, the world could use another Rihanna bop right now! Wouldn’t you agree, Perezcious readers? Let us know if your anticipation is still high for this new record in the comments section (below)…