Rihanna, Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey to Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Coronavirus-Relief Grants

Click here to read the full article.

Rihanna’s The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), Twitter & Square CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation (SCF) at present introduced further joint grants devoted to supporting COVID-19 fast response efforts in the United States and throughout the globe, the organizations introduced at present.

According to the announcement, the most recent funds, totaling over $6.2 million, will proceed to go in the direction of defending and serving marginalized populations, serving to essentially the most weak in the United States, with a concentrate on New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico in addition to worldwide communities.

More from Variety

Domestically, grants will go in the direction of:

Give Directlyin assist of money transfers to low earnings households in the mainland US in addition to in Puerto Rico.

Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to assist the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to assist home violence survivors who want a capital injection to guarantee their security and stability throughout COVID-19. Micro grants will permit the financing of fast wants of meals, clothes, momentary housing, and extra.

Covenant House New Orleansto assist shelter, meals, clothes, counseling, and

medication for homeless, at-risk and trafficked youth, a lot of whom are jobless on the

second. Funds will assist six-months of shelter, meals, medical consideration and provides for homeless youth.

World Central Kitchen(WCK) to assist meals for homeless and senior populations in New Orleans. Funds will assist the activation of native eating places and staff.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana, the Feeding America community member that serves the town. Funds will assist meals sourcing and storage, non-touch distribution and supply providers, and supplemental workers due to a lower in volunteers.

Total Community Action, in partnership with the New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Community and Economic Development, to assist rental help for economically weak Orleans Parish residents impacted by the pandemic. Funds will match the present authorities funding to grant up to $750 in rental help per family.

The Hispanic Federationto assist well being clinics in Puerto Rico. Funds will go in the direction of triage shelters, provides and private protecting tools (PPE) for a community of over 20 clinics throughout Puerto Rico.

Internationally, grants will go in the direction of:

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières(MSF) to assist COVID-19 response efforts in the toughest to attain and most weak areas of the world. Funds will go in the direction of COVID-19 case administration, coaching, set-up of ICU and hospital beds and isolation items, and improvement of response tips and finest practices.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundationtosupport the Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance (GAIA) Community-Based HIV Testing Services to work with cellular clinics to handle the anticipated unfold of COVID-19 in the Mulanje and Phalombe districts of Malawi.

Direct Reliefto assist buying of testing cartridges to construct COVID-19 testing capability Saint Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica,St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda. This grant may even assist medication kits wanted in hospital ICUs to over 5 further areas all through the Caribbean.

Team Humanityto assist sanitization efforts in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesvos.



In response to CLF, Dorsey and SCF’s international reduction efforts, the UBS Optimus Foundation, a basis linked to a worldwide wealth supervisor staffed with philanthropy consultants, has generously dedicated to matching 100% of our $1 million grant with a further $1 million devoted to Médecins Sans Frontières.

Last week, CLF and Dorsey’s #startsmall introduced a joint grant in the quantity of $4.2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to tackle the present disaster for home violence victims in Los Angeles on account of the COVID-19 “stay at home” order. Dorsey additionally introduced earlier this month that he was dedicating $1 billion of his fairness in Square to assist fund COVID-19 reduction efforts, lady’s well being and training, and Universal Basic Income pilot applications.

Earlier this month, CLF and SCF introduced $2 million in grants to COVID-19 response efforts to assist undocumented staff, the youngsters of frontline well being staff and first responders, and incarcerated, aged and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles was one of many designated organizations to obtain emergency funding together with the Fund for Public Schools, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Immigration Coalition. Prior to that, CLF introduced $5 million in grants to on-the-ground companions engaged on the frontlines of the coronavirus response to defend and put together weak and marginalized communities in the United States, Caribbean and in Africa for whom the total influence of the pandemic continues to be to come.

Over the previous 5 years, CLF has been one of many first organizations to reply to a few of the world’s most devastating pure disasters, and the group has seen firsthand the profound and unintended penalties of not being ready. As a end result, the muse is dedicated to rapidly getting forward of the outbreak in order to defend as many frontline well being staff and marginalized communities as doable.

Founded in 2012 by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, the Clara Lionel Foundation works with community-based leaders and organizations all over the world innovating high-impact approaches to training and emergency response and preparedness. CLF will proceed to be engaged in COVID-19 response efforts and donations will be made by way of their web site here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the most recent information, comply with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.