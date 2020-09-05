Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine’ After Electric Scooter Accident — Details!

Major ouch!!

Rihanna did her finest to lie low on Friday night when she went out to supper at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when she was snapped without her sunglasses on, sporting a noticeable shiner and swelling on her face.

But obviously, it’s even worse than it looks (see the photos HERE)! Her representative validated (listed below) that an electric scooter was to blame for the bruising:

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.” Yikes, sounds agonizing! However, she’s currently recovering up rather well: