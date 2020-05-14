Rihanna Hysterically Trolls Fans Begging For A New Album – Claims She ‘Lost It’!!

It’s mored than 4 years considering that Rihanna fans have actually been honored with a new album launch, and also it does not appear like they’ll be satiated anytime quickly.

The super star vocalist required to her Instagram on Wednesday to advertise her newest line of Fenty sunglasses– just to be consulted with even more weeps from her supporters, called The Navy, for new songs. In reaction, RiRi chose to do some A+ trolling.

Video: Rihanna’s Dewy Summer Beauty Tutorial Is SENSATIONAL

Replying to a fan that discreetly commented, “WHERES THE ALBUM,” the Loud vocalist created:

“I lost it.”

LOLz!

(But seriously, gurl, where is it!?)

The trolling really did not quit there. When one more individual made an effort at reverse psychology, commenting, “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM,” the 9- time Grammy champion responded:

“Navy this who to blame right here look.”

While the Barbados citizen hasn’t went down a new album in virtually half a years, she has actually signed up with N.E.R.D and also PartyNextDoor on songs in 2017 and also previously this year. The Ocean’s 8 starlet has actually likewise been maintaining active with various other tasks, like constructing a style and also charm realm.

Still, RiRi preserves she’s been working with new songs behind the scenes. She lately informed British Vogue:

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop. But, I am very aggressively working on music.”

Hopefully she begins functioning a lot more boldy, since fans are obtaining anxious!

Related: Rihanna & &A$ APRockyAre Just‘Close Friends’WithNothing‘Romantic’ Between Them!

EvenArianaGrande pressed the R&B celebrity to launch new songs.In a current meeting withZane Lowe onAppleMusic, theSweetener songstress joked that althoughRihanna’s help(*************************************************************************************************** )alleviation is essential, so is providing fans a new bop this summer season.

She claimed:

” I assume it’s time. I require it. You recognize what I suggest? Sorry.She’s mosting likely to dislike me for stating that, however I desire it so poor. I obtain it. I value it …Can you simply upload it and afterwards simply leave and afterwards return to function?And I’m acquiring the underwears. I’m acquiring the make-up. I’m streaming ANTI (********** ) I’m streamingUnapologetic I’m streamingLoudEvery day, I truly am.”(********** )

Ari proceeded:

“I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me, but now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.”

Sounds like fans– Ariana consisted of– will certainly simply need to maintain waiting!

When do U assume RiRi will drop her new album, Perezcious viewers?