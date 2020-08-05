Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free To Share Her Nighttime Skincare Routine — WATCH!

Rihanna is taking us to bed!

Following the launch of Fenty Skin, RiRi is offering fans a take a look at her nighttime skincare routine including the 3 items from her line: Total Cleans’ r, Fat Water, and Hydra Vizor.

The most current installation in Harper MARKETPLACE‘s ‘Go To Bed With Me’ You Tube series likewise begins the heels of the statement the Grammy Award winner would be covering all 26 editions of the mag’s September concern, AKA the most essential release of the year!

Her growth into skincare from her popular Fenty Beauty line and Savage X Fenty underwear collection came since she had “always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup,” discussing:

“It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for awhile and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

The 32- year-old has actually currently hinted that more items remain in the works, and we can’t wait to see what else this powerhouse launches!!

