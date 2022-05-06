Rihanna had already announced her engagement with the famous American rapper Asap Rocky. However, things did not seem to go right after the singer became pregnant. The couple was scheduled to have a baby shower when Asap Rocky was arrested. The rapper was arrested at the LAX airport as he was charged with allegations from years ago. The singer was heartbroken and had to cancel her baby shower. Later on, she showed support for Rocky stating that she believed Rocky was innocent.

Soon after the statement, the couple dropped another adorable moment of their relationship. In a recently released music video, Asap Rocky and his partner are seen getting married. The music video is the latest release of Asap Rocky. Without any element of surprise, the leading character in the video is Rihanna. The video portrays a ghetto love story. The video shows the arrest of Asap Rocky and transitions it to a classy dinner with his partner.

The pop star is seen shoving away a waitress which leads to the wedding of the two lovebirds. The wedding scene has been constructed in a detailed way. Asap Rocky is seen wearing a stylish suit while his partner looked stunning as usual in a red dress. The dress was made of silk and had a plunging neckline. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Rihanna Marries Asap Rocky In D.M.B

Rihanna and Asap Rocky released a shot of their wedding from a recent music video, D.M.B. The video was shot in the month of July last year.

Fans quickly pointed out that the scenes were shot in the Bronx.

Fans of Rihanna have expressed their excitement about her relationship. They asked about when she will be marrying Asap Rocky.

Fans also wished her all the luck she needed to successfully pull off the approaching motherhood.