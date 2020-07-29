Rihanna DROPS Draya Michelle From Savage X Fenty For Joking About Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

Don’ t tinker Riri!

Rihanna and Savage X Fenty have actually supposedly severed ties with Draya Michelle after her remarks buffooning Megan Thee Stallion being shot. As we reported, while making a look on the Wine and Weed podcast, the 35- year-old TELEVISION character downplayed the July 12 shooting event which caused Megan’s hospitalization and the arrest of rap artist Tory Lanez

The Basketball Wives LA star tried to make a joke about the circumstance, relating it to the turbulent relationship in between Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown:

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this… type of road. And… I’m here for it. I like that.”

She continued:

” I desire you to like me a lot that if I’m attempting to go out the automobile, and you resemble, ‘No, sit your ass in the car,’ and I resemble, ‘No n***a, I’ m going out the automobile.’ [He’d say,] ‘No you’ re not!’ Bam- bam!”

Definitely never ever cool to joke about violence of ANY kind!!

Without in fact tagging the VH1 star, it was the Hot Girl Summer artist who got latest thing in, tweeting (listed below) after Draya’s words went viral:

“Dumb bitch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a.”

Following all the drama, fans started to observe that Draya’s images have actually been scrubbed from Savage X Fenty’s social networks platforms and site, leading lots of to presume that her ambassador status with the brand name disappears.

Draya did say sorry after Meg’s action, though she has yet to talk about her status with Rihanna’s brand name:

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

And that’s not all Riri did! She likewise sent out flowers to the Savage rap artist from herself and Fenty, her brand name which collaborate with Meg previously this year. In a brand-new Instagram post on Tuesday, Megan shared 2 images of her modeling a lacey Savage X Fenty underwear product together with a 3rd photo of the pink arrangement and note she got from the super star, which checked out:

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!”

Take a try to find yourself (listed below):

Did Rihanna make the ideal relocation here? Do U think Draya will deal with any extra effects ?! Let us understand (listed below) in the remarks!!

