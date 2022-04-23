Rihanna does not seem to be having a pleasant pregnancy. She is plagued by controversies involving her love interest, Asap Rocky. The popstar had to face heavy rumors about their breakup recently. Fans were almost sure that Rocky was cheating on Rihanna.

The rapper was allegedly dating the celebrity shoe designer, Amina Muaddi. However, the rumor was turned down both by Rocky and by Muaddi herself. This incident did not place the singer in a comfortable position at all.

If this was not enough, Asap Rocky was recently arrested by the police. He has been charged with physical violence and shooting involving a case from 2021. The arrest of Rocky left Rihanna distraught. Trusted sources have stated that the singer is very upset about the ongoing turmoil in her life.

The pop star has reportedly cried nonstop since Rocky was taken into police custody. The sudden arrest of Asap Rocky also meant that Rihanna had to cancel the baby shower. The event was scheduled to be taking place in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s event had to be canceled due to what happened with Rocky.

Rihanna

Distraught After Asap Rocky’s Arrest

Rihanna suffered a huge heartbreak after Asap Rocky was suddenly arrested. Rocky has been released on bail a few hours after his arrest.

However, investigations would continue and Rocky might end up in jail if proven guilty. Doctors have asked the singer to keep herself away from all the stress.

Such stress could be dangerous in times of pregnancy.

Rihanna is very worried about the future of her fiance.

The allegations brought against Rocky are very serious. He could end up serving a prison sentence of up to four years. The rapper might also be asked to provide a fine amounting to $10000.