Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more artists sign open letter calling for New York Police reform

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Meek Mill, the particular Jonas Brothers and several more agreed upon an open letter about Monday, inquiring New York legislators to be able to repeal segment 50-a of New York State’s Civil Rights Law.

The statute presently keeps law enforcement personnel records confidential and basically from the public’s access.

“We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his. We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence,” the open letter reads in part. “An indispensable step is having access to disciplinary records of law enforcement officers. New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform. It must be repealed immediately.”

The letter is fond of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The petition and open letter comes in the particular wake associated with George Floyd’s death within Minneapolis following former police officer Derek Chauvin pushed his leg on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.