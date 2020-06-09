Rihanna, Ariana Grande and more artists sign open letter calling for New York Police reform

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Meek Mill, the particular Jonas Brothers and several more agreed upon an open letter about Monday, inquiring New York legislators to be able to repeal segment 50-a of New York State’s Civil Rights Law.
The statute presently keeps law enforcement personnel records confidential and basically from the public’s access.
The letter procedes to state, “It is not plenty of to nick away from 50-A; this particular boulder inside the path associated with justice offers stood in how for way too long and must be killed entirely.
New York’s Legislature will be poised for this on a law enforcement reform bundle that includes repealing section 50-a.
On Tuesday Cuomo said you will find a need for real dialogue to have about how exactly to “reinvent and reimagine policing for a new generation and a new society.” He observed the discussion is actually a “long time coming and long overdue.”