Rightwing protesters clash with police in London – video report | World news

Rightwing demonstrators, who announced they’d turn out on Saturday to guard London’s monuments from anti-racism protesters, were involved in scuffles with police outside Parliament.

In and around Parliament Square, countless people wearing football shirts, chanting ‘England, England’ and describing themselves as patriots, gathered along with military veterans at the Cenotaph war memorial.

The group sang songs in support of rightwing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson. ‘Winston Churchill, he’s certainly one of our own,’ they also chanted, near his statue which last week-end was sprayed with graffiti reading: ‘Churchill was a racist’.