Chinese human rights attorney Wang Quanzhang, who recently served a four-and-a-half-year jail term for “subversion,” has filed the state complaint against his treatment at the hands of police officials, that he told RFA.

Speaking on the anniversary of the , 2015 crackdown on human rights attorneys, law firms and related activists, Wang said he filed the complaint after recuperating for several months with his family in Beijing.

In a post to the social networking platform WeChat on , Wang accused the Tianjin No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court of violating procedure and denying the reality of his case, in what that he described as an “extremely serious illegal operation” against him.

He said he’d filed a legal complaint at Beijing’s Chaoyang District People’s Court against a few of the officials involved in his case.

The post was later apparently deleted by WeChat censors.

In his complaint, Wang says China’s legal profession just needs the basic rights and freedoms enshrined in China’s constitution to thrive, rather than “the , the moon and the stars.”

“I filed the legal complaint [on ], and the court accepted it,” he told RFA’s Mandarin Service.

“My lawsuit includes the time I was held under residential surveillance at a designated location, the torture the police meted out if you ask me during interrogation to try to force me to confess, and insults and humiliation inclined to me by state prosecutors during the trial period,” that he said, but declined to give further details.

Wang said he filed the complaint irrespective of its odds of being upheld in a judicial system that is controlled by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“If a citizen believes that they have been unjustly treated and that the charges against them were unjust and trumped-up, then they should take measures to make that right,” Wang said.

“Of course, there are huge limits to the power of an individual, but I still think I will do this, given the climate we live in … regardless of whether I obtain the result I’d like,” that he said.

He called on citizens and fellow activists to keep doing work for a better society.

“Chinese individuals from all walks of life need to do every thing in their power to work for a society that respects human rights and the rule of law, and they need certainly to work together,” Wang said.

“Freedom comes at a price … but this is enduring that must be borne. Failure in no way indicates that the search and the struggle are over,” he said.

“Even easily stop, others will keep up the work against subversion charges and miscarriages of justice.”

Wang said he took a few months off following his release from Linyi Prison in the eastern province of Shandong, having been finally allowed to return to his house in Beijing in the facial skin of official obstruction.

“When I had just gotten out of jail, I was in a bit of a daze, and lacked energy,” Wang said. “But I will be gradually needs to feel normal again after these past few months of recuperation.”

“I now feel able to handle certain things again, such as for example responding to questions from the public and from the media,” he said.

Wang has previously alluded to torture allegations throughout his time in RSDL, and also to breaches of the criminal procedural code that he said had robbed him of the opportunity of a reasonable trial.

According to Cheng Hai, who defended Wang from 2015 to 2018, the authorities refused allowing at least five lawyers appointed by Wang Quanzhang throughout his detention to meet with him.

A nationwide police operation underneath the administration of President Xi Jinping has targeted a lot more than 300 attorneys, law firms, and related activists for questioning, detention, imprisonment, debarring, and travel bans since it launched in .

Reported by Han Jie for RFA’s Mandarin Service. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.