Rights groups call on Israel to stop its ‘military attacks’ on Palestine fishermen – Middle East Monitor

Israeli and Palestinian rights groups have referred to as on the Israeli Navy to stop its “military attacks” on Palestinian fishermen and fishing boats within the Gaza Strip.

Israeli rights groups Gisha – Legal Centre for Freedom of Movement, Adalah – Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel collectively and the Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights highlighted in a statement the Israeli violations in opposition to fishermen.

“In recent weeks, the Israeli navy has increasingly used violent enforcement measures at sea, with incidents of fire on fishermen off the coast of Gaza rising by 70 percent in April compared to January-March 2020,” the assertion stated.

“The use of live fire threatens fishermen’s lives and causes severe damage to boats and equipment,” they defined.

“All this against the backdrop of great economic uncertainty and increased concern for the well-being and food security of Gaza’s civilian population given the measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

READ: Gaza fishermen shot by Israel navy, second day in a row

In this regard, the three NGOs despatched an urgent letter to Israel’s lawyer basic and navy advocate basic, demanding they order the navy to put an “immediate end to the harassment of fishermen and investigate past incidents”.

They identified that

the violence with which the navy enforces the maritime closure on Gaza as a matter of routine contains measures similar to unrestrained use of dwell fireplace, submerging of boats, degrading remedy of fishermen, seizure of boats and harm to gear.

In the assertion, the NGOs cited a report by Al Mezan stating that “105 incidents of Israeli navy fire at Gaza fishing boats were recorded in the first four months of 2020; six fishermen were wounded, and seven others were arrested, including a minor.”

The report by Al Mezan additionally said that “seven boats sustained severe damage, large quantities of fishing equipment were destroyed and one boat was seized,” in the identical interval.

The groups concluded that “Israel’s restrictions on access to Gaza fishing zone, frequent changes it makes to its demarcation and the violent enforcement methods it employs thwart the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen in Gaza, undermining what was once an important sector in the Strip’s economy.”