Right wing settlers handed church property by Israeli court  – Middle East Monitor

A right-wing settler group in Israel has lastly gained an extended authorized battle over the possession of Palestinian Christian property in occupied East Jerusalem. The settlers are mentioned to have appropriated Palestinian land and property owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate. Known as Ateret Cohanim, the group’s victory got here within the Supreme Court, regardless of accusations that inappropriate funds have been paid to finish the contested sale in 2004.

Ateret Cohanim “seeks to increase Jewish presence in the Old City” and had claimed that it had bought three buildings, together with the 2 lodges belonging to the Christian neighborhood. The sale sparked sturdy opposition inside the church and led to the unprecedented elimination of the Patriarch on the time, Irineos I.

In a authorized problem to the sale, a petition was launched by the church arguing that the sale of the property was primarily based on bribery and the church figures who signed the deal have been corrupt; they fled the nation instantly after signing the deal. However, rejecting the Patriarchate’s attraction, the Israeli Supreme Court dominated final 12 months that the church had failed to supply adequate proof that the deal was made fraudulently.

READ: World Council of Churches requires EU sanctions on Israel

Despite acknowledging that that there have been “shadows and black holes in the process that led to the signing of the agreements,” the Court dominated that the church had not met its burden of proving that the contract was invalid.

The Court additionally dismissed the church’s declare that the buildings have been offered for vastly lower than they have been price and that people related to the church acquired funds from Ateret Cohanim exterior the formal transaction.

Yesterday’s ruling leaves the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate with no authorized grounds on which to forestall the switch of the possession of the property.