Right-wing media focuses on ‘imaginary controversy’ suggesting Biden won’t debate Trump

Joe Biden hesitates to debate PresidentTrump He wishes to remain locked away in his basement bunker. He understands he can’t match Trump’s energy and wit onstage with the nation enjoying and the fate of the election hanging in the balance.

Or so you may believe if you’re connected on right-wing media for your news. The truth is that Biden is quite happy to debate Trump this fall. In truth, his project has actually currently accepted the 3 disputes with Trump.

But speculation on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets has actually recommended otherwise. If you focus on this media universe, you understand that stories about Biden avoiding disputes has completely saturated protection. It’s all over. From the front page of Breitbart to Rush Limbaugh’s radio program to the programs on the nation’s highest-rated cable television news channel.

In a Monday night declaration, Biden representative TJ Ducklo put cold water on such protection. Ducklo informed me, “Donald Trump and his allies at Fox News have decided an imaginary controversy about debates will be their latest attempt to distract Americans from the president’s disastrous response to the coronavirus, which has cost 150,000 Americans their lives and left millions jobless.”