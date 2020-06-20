Riga installs a statue to honour medical workers – Panorama

The Latvian capital Riga has put one up a six-metre-high sculpture of a masked medical worker by the artist Aigars Bikse, situated in a prominent spot while watching National Museum of Art, the local source reported.

The work, Medic for the World, honours the medical practioners and nurses who have worked tirelessly and at great personal risk during the coronavirus pandemic. It will be on display for seven months.

Latvia has escaped the pandemic relatively unscathed, recording just over 1,000 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths to date. The government announced a lockdown in March.