Rifle stolen from squad car, bottles thrown at officers during overnight unrest in Shorewood

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Officials with the Village of Shorewood say a rifle was stolen and a number of squad vehicles broken during overnight protests Sunday, May 31.

In a press launch, the village offered a timeline of occasions that transpired Sunday night.

Officials say a bunch of roughly 1,500 individuals being adopted by 200-300 autos approached the intersection of Oakland and Edgewood round 9 p.m.

At 9:50 p.m., the primary group of protesters handed Edgewood Avenue and continued north on Oakland. The group was described as “for the most part,” very peaceable and pleasant.

Around 9:56, in accordance with the press launch, a Shorewood squad parked on Oakland and Edgewood was discovered closely broken, and a rifle was stolen from it.





Officials say the squad sustained quite a few dents on the roof as a consequence of individuals stomping on the hood, each passenger doorways had been broken, door home windows had been chipped from rocks thrown in opposition to them, and the rear driver door was kicked a number of instances.

The launch says at the identical time, individuals passing by way of the intersection started throwing ice bottles, beer cans and different arduous objects at officers.

At 9:57, a Shorewood officer was reportedly struck in the again with a half of a brick. Authorities say objects had been thrown at officers all through the rest of the occasion. The report says officers didn’t have interaction with anybody whereas objects had been thrown.

At 9:59 p.m., a Shorewood officer at an intersection was approached by a number of autos trying to ram the squad, in accordance with the village. The officer reportedly pulled again from the world to keep away from being struck.

Around the identical time, it was found {that a} Brown Deer PD squad was extensively broken at Edgewood and Oakland. The launch says quite a few individuals poured about 4 bottles of liquor on the highest of the squad whereas yelling “light it up! Torch it!” However, officers say no fireplace was began.

While the group was touring on Menlo between Maryland and Downer, officers say police seen a person holding an unlit Molotov cocktail in one hand and pointing at officers, whereas yelling. The report says visitors shifting east on Menlo Boulevard had been driving over lawns and sidewalks.

Around 10:17 p.m., three armored autos arrived to the world of Oakland and Edgewood together with MCSO, Milwaukee TEU and MIRT groups, and made about ten arrests in the City of Milwaukee.

Officials say round 12:29 a.m., roughly 100 vehicles started touring eastbound on Capitol Drive on each east and westbound sides of the street — at “extreme speeds” with none headlights illuminated. The autos made a U-turn upon seeing squad vehicles close to Capitol and Humboldt and continued westbound.

Officers had been later deployed to Glendale to help with comparable cases at 1:42 a.m. and a pair of:27 a.m. on Silver Spring and Milwaukee River Parkway. Authorities say a car was set on fireplace at Heiser Ford round 2:34 a.m. North Shore FD responded and put out the hearth. No suspects had been positioned.