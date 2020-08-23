Riekerink applauds ‘genius’ Erasmus for extending Orlando Pirates’ winless run

The Bafana Bafana star haunted his previous club with the objective that chose Sunday’s contest

Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink has actually explained Kermit Erasmus as “a genius” however states their 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) success over Orlando Pirates was a cumulative effort as they conquered some mathematical drawback to gather optimum points.

City played for practically an hour of the match with 10 guys following a red card to Mpho Makola in the 33rd minute.

Erasmus then scored on the stroke of half time to condemn his previous club Pirates to a six-match winless league run of 2 beats and 4 draws.

While the outcome put in severe jeopardy Pirates’ opportunities of a top-three surface, it raised the when relegation-threatened City into the top-eight to settle at position 7.

Rienkerink admired his charges for a worthy screen specifically wading off Pirates’ unrelenting pressure towards completion of the match, with City’s other stars of the program being goalkeeper Peter Leewenburgh and protector Tariq Fielies who was crowned Man- of-the-match.

“There are two ways to look at this game. I think it was, for us, too bad that we played with 10 players,” Riekerink informed the media.

“We had a hard time a bit in the start however then we gradually discovered areas and we began playing football and I believe we …