Rideau Hall: Canada Armed Forces member faces ‘multiple charges’

The predominant entrance to Rideau Hall in Ottawa seems to have been broken





An armed member of Canada’s navy faces a number of expenses after breaching the gates of an property the place Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives.

The suspect drove a pick-up truck by way of the principle entrance of Rideau Hall in Ottawa 06:30 native time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday morning.

He then entered the grounds on foot earlier than being confronted by police and arrested two hours later.

He appeared in court docket Friday morning for a bail listening to.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) mentioned in a Friday information convention they consider he acted alone. They confirmed the suspect was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, however they didn’t establish him by identify.

They wouldn’t say what he has been charged with, solely that there are a number of expenses.

Mr Trudeau and his household, who’re presently dwelling at a cottage on the Rideau Hall property whereas the prime minister’s official residence is being renovated, weren’t at house on the time of the incident.

Nor was Governor General Julie Payette, who resides at Rideau Hall because the official consultant of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s head of state.

During a press briefing on Friday, Mr Trudeau thanked “the extraordinary police services of the RCMP”.

“We thank the RCMP and police for quickly resolving the situation this morning at Rideau Hall. All of our staff are safe,” Ms Payette tweeted on Thursday.

The suspect’s automotive was inspected by a bomb-disposal unit as a precaution





The RCMP mentioned it’s working intently with the Canadian Armed Forces to analyze the incident, which was resolved “quickly and safely”.

“Through our members’ vigilance, quick action and successful de-escalation techniques, this highly volatile incident was resolved swiftly and peacefully,” the RCMP’s deputy commissioner, Mike Duheme, mentioned.

The grounds of Rideau Hall, which sits on an 88-acre (0.35 sq km) wooded property, have been closed to the general public throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures taken outdoors Rideau Hall seem to point out harm to its predominant pedestrian gate, which the suspect rammed by way of in his car. The car was disabled on affect, the RCMP mentioned.

That is when the suspect started to stroll the grounds on foot, police mentioned. The suspect was shortly noticed by grounds employees and RCMP members, who put the world in lockdown.

RCMP officers approached the suspect at about 06:45 native time, and started to speak to him. He was arrested at 8:30 native time.

The RCMP wouldn’t talk about the character of the dialog, because the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Trudeau and his household dwell in a cottage on the grounds of the property





Pictures from Thursday present an empty black pick-up truck contained in the grounds of the property. The RCMP mentioned a military unit with a bomb-disposal robotic searched the car as a precaution.

Police confirmed the suspect had a number of weapons, although didn’t verify the quantity or kind.

CBC News cited a source as saying the suspect had pushed his truck from the central province of Manitoba, about 1,900 km (1,180 miles) west of Ottawa.

Mr Trudeau has moved to restrict the possession of sure weapons in Canada, the place gun possession is fashionable, particularly in rural elements of the nation.

He launched a long-promised ban on assault-style weapons in May this yr, after a gun a rampage throughout the province of Nova Scotia that turned the deadliest shooting in Canada’s history.