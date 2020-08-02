Ride-share driver fatally shot a man at the Austin BLM rally ‘to protect his own life,’ lawyer says

The lawyer, Clint Broden of Dallas, recognized his customer as Daniel Perry and stated he was an active service sergeant in theArmy Broden stated he was launching Perry’s name in an effort to fix false information in the media.

Last Saturday night, Perry was working as a driver for a ride-share business to make money and had actually simply dropped off a customer when he experienced the demonstration on Congress Avenue, the release stated.

Perry did not understand the demonstration was happening prior to turning onto Congress Avenue, the release stated.

People started beating on the automobile and a man now recognized as Garrett Foster approached, bring an assault-style rifle, and motioned for Perry to lower his window, the release stated. Thinking the man was related to police, Perry did so however then recognized the man was not a police officer, the release stated.

“It has now been confirmed by several witnesses that this individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry,” the press release stated. “It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life.” Somebody else fired on Perry’s lorry and he drove to security and called cops, the press release stated. Fort Hood validated in a declaration that Perry is a sergeant designated to the 1st CavalryDivision The declaration stated the base was working together with the Austin Police …

