ride-hail drivers face tough choices as U.S. aid expires By Reuters

©Reuters Uber and Lyft indications are seen on a vehicle in Redondo Beach



By Tina Bellon

New York City (Reuters) – Uber motorist Johan Nijman deals with a hard choice as federal joblessness aid expires: danger stopping working to spend for groceries and even lose his house, or resume driving and possibly capture COVID-19

Nijman is amongst countless Uber Technologies Inc (N:-RRB- and Lyft Inc (O:-RRB- drivers throughout the United States picking in between physical and monetary health dangers as $600 in extra weekly joblessness help end.

While drivers are not the only employees having a hard time, they are especially susceptible as their work puts them near lots of complete strangers. Also, as independent specialists, they have none of the official security or advantages that staff members delight in.

“I never thought that after working so hard for so long that I would ever find myself in a situation where I had to ask for food one day,” Nijman stated.

With type 2 diabetes putting him at greater danger for extreme COVID-19, Nijman stopped driving in mid-March when the infection was raving through New YorkCity Before the pandemic, he made some $1,500 a week driving for Uber’s high-end black vehicle service in an SUV he purchased when he registered in 2017.

He looked for …