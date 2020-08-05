Ricky Rubio Returns After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Point guard Ricky Rubio has practiced with the Phoenix Suns for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rubio is the second Suns player revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus today, although it’s unclear when he was initially diagnosed. Big man Aron Baynes remains sidelined on account of the virus.

Rubio’s return to the court gives the young squad necessary veteran leadership as they set out on the uphill battle to sneak into the Western Conference playoff picture.

In 57 games for the Suns this year, Rubio averaged 13.1 points and 8.9 assists per game. He’s under contract with the squad through the 2021-22 campaign.

