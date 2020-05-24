Ricky Ponting, Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain give slip catching demonstration in 2015 Ashes | Cricket News

















Check out just how our 3 experts got on in this slip catching demonstration from the 2015 Ashes

England’s dazzling slip-catching worsened Australia’s predicament as the travelers were bowled out for simply 60 on the first day of the 4th Ashes Test in 2015.

But just how tough is it to grasp the art and what methods do you require to exercise?

Five years ago our experts looked for to discover and – to accompany our re-run of that legendary Test, day 2 of which you can see on Sky Sports Cricket on Sunday – we’re offering you the possibility to see a dazzling masterclass once again.

Simply click the video clip over to see just how Michael Atherton initially, Ricky Ponting at 2nd and Nasser Hussain at 3rd got on as they experienced the very same drill that England exercised at that time prior to every day’s play.

During the 2015 slip catching masterclass, our extremely own Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain virtually duplicated Ben Stokes' incredible catch from the first day at Trent Bridge

Highlights consist of Nasser virtually reproducing Ben Stokes’ thrilling catch from the first day of that Test, which eliminated Adam Voges, after that going down a dolly!

Our specialists additionally go over the significance of establishing a strong base and catching with soft hands – along with when to go reverse and whether to see the sphere from the bowler’s hand or the side of the bat.

As after that fielding train Chris Taylor and specialist nicker Phil Neale fasted to explain, there’s no replacement for effort!

Watch ball-by-ball insurance coverage in our re-run of the 4th Test in the 2015 Ashes from 10 get on Sunday and Monday on Sky Sports Cricket.