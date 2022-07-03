Ricky Martin, the singer-songwriter, was the subject of a domestic abuse restraining order, local police said on Saturday.

The police were unable to submit a report on Friday because they were unable to locate Martin, according to The Associated Press, citing Deadline. Despite the fact that Martin has refuted all of these allegations, the order was filed in a Puerto Rican court by unidentified staff.

“We affirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the midst of submitting a protective order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martn,” stated the police statement. “The claims against Ricky Martin that led to a protective order are absolutely untrue and contrived,” Martin’s representatives responded to People. “We are extremely convinced that when the genuine facts in this situation come out, our client Ricky Martin will be thoroughly vindicated,” they stated.

Every Accusation Has Been Refuted By Ricky Martin

Telemundo adds that although it is known that Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell granted the restraining order, other specifics regarding it are still a mystery. Officials apparently also disclosed that the petitioner initially approached the court to ask for a protective order rather than submitting a police complaint. Meanwhile, Ricky Martin, whose real name is Enrique Martin, has lately been sued by Rebecca Drucker, his former manager, over claims of unpaid commissions totaling USD $3 million.

On Wednesday, the case was submitted to the Los Angeles Central District Court. Drucker said that she supported Martin through “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship partnerships, and other professional undertakings” in the 15-page complaint. Additionally, it read, “Martin made millions of dollars with Rebecca at his side and owes Rebecca significant commissions.”