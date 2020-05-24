Ricky Hatton: Training became my comfort blanket | Boxing News



















Ricky Hatton talks about his psychological well being points

Ricky Hatton has opened up concerning the psychological well being points he has suffered since retiring from boxing says that coaching became his “comfort blanket”.

The four-time world champion retired from the ring in November 2012 however has struggled to deal with the void that was left in his life.

Speaking to former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas as a part of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup’s psychological health constitution, and earlier than social distancing guidelines have been put in place, Hatton admitted he needed to withstand his demons.

“That was like the beginning of the end for me,” he mentioned.

“I thought I’ve worked so hard to achieve all these things that I’ve got and Billy Graham my trainer is not here to share it with me, my mum and dad are not here to share it with me, and I haven’t got boxing any more. I don’t care whether I live or die and that was rock bottom.”

Hatton admits he discovered it troublesome to succeed in out to others however sought solace again within the fitness center.

Hatton was a four-time world champion

“I was isolating myself at first,” he added. “I began coaching boxers coming into the fitness center and coaching the lads and a minimum of tried to fill my days with one thing to take my thoughts off these demons, this voice on my shoulder saying this and that to me.

When requested what “the voice” was saying, Hatton replied.

“[It was saying] ‘What do it’s essential be right here for, no person loves you, you have not bought a mum and pa, you have not bought your greatest mate – your coach, anymore, you have not bought boxing, nobody cares about you.’

“So I started doing the boxing training, but it was still going on. The boxing training, coming into the gym Monday to Friday was like my comfort blanket.

Hatton was crushed on his return to boxing in 2012 and later retired

“I’d come on and drive just a few smiles and some shakes and everybody on the floor would say ‘Ricky is doing okay’ however then I’d go house and simply be sat on the sofa.

“And then I’d be going to the pub however once I wasn’t going to the pub I used to be simply sat on the sofa on my personal. Sometimes I would not even be sat with the TV on.

“My girlfriend at the time was saying ‘Ricky, please go and speak to someone’ and in my mind, at the time, I thought to myself I’m Ricky Hatton, I’m not going to someone and say ‘I’m crying every day, I’m sat in the dark’

“I mentioned ‘I’m not doing it, don’t be concerned love I’ll be alright’ and it step by step bought worse and worse.”

Ricky Hatton was talking on behalf of Rugby League World Cup 2021 to lift consciousness of an in depth psychological health coaching programme which is being undertaken within the construct up, and through, subsequent yr’s match.