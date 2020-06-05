Ricky Hatton started his pursuit of a world title with a professional debut against Colin ‘Kid’ McAuley | Boxing News





Ricky Hatton made his professional debut in September 1997

Ricky Hatton’s first professional opponent casually learn a newspaper whereas {the teenager} rehearsed spiteful punches, anxiously awaiting a debut that led to a blur of aggression.

The Mancunian’s best second of fulfilment would come almost eight years later, with Hatton collapsing on his again in elation following a brutal world-title triumph against Kostya Tszyu.

But Hatton’s maiden battle within the paid ranks had been staged at a leisure centre in Widnes. The pale-faced prospect threw pissed off mixtures in preparation after his bout was pushed again 45 minutes following the primary occasion.

Colin ‘Kid’ McAuley, a Merseysider with a fame for resilience, had been entrusted with the job as Hatton’s opening foe, and outwardly appeared to have little concern whereas he idly flicked by way of a few articles.

But McAuley recognised the hurtful task forward of him, as Hatton bristled with aggression throughout his pre-fight routine, simply a few yards throughout the canvas.

“That was horrible the wait, because you’ve got him warming up the other side of you, and you can tell that’s going to be a big fight.”

Hatton was a extremely touted prospect after impressing within the newbie ranks

Colin ‘Kid’ McAuley was picked because the opponent for the teenage Mancunian

Any hint of trepidation needed to be blanked out by McAuley in his day by day occupation, even earlier than he spent evenings within the reverse nook to some of Britain’s most hurtful punchers.

A forensic therapist at Ashworth Hospital, the high-security psychiatric unit, McAuley labored carefully with troubled sufferers, together with infamous murderers.

“At that point, I had a bit of a double life occurring actually. I labored on the unit for folks with a character dysfunction, to try to straighten them out a little bit extra.

“It was tiring, as a result of we needed to do a lot of finding out and a lot of interviewing folks. But then I needed to prepare once more at evening.

“Ian Brady, he was in the next ward to us. We crossed paths, but he wasn’t on our therapy unit.”

Welsh world champion Barry Jones obtained an eight-round tutorial from McAuley early in his profession, rising with a factors win, and recognised why this seasoned adversary was chosen for the likes of Hatton.

“Colin had a bit of delight about his work. People like him, they have been educators, they helped you.

“More than just let you get in the ring and do what you wanted to do and get another win on your record, they taught you a few things, and they were proper learning fights.”

Like a bolt of lightning, to be trustworthy Colin McAuley on Ricky Hatton

McAuley had meant to challenge a few professional tips that could Hatton over the course of their four-rounder.

“Any idea that I would do okay was quickly dismissed within about 30 seconds.”

An early glimpse of Hatton’s brutal physique punching was given within the opening minutes, leaving McAuley with a painful memento from a blistering assault that was halted within the first spherical.

“Like a bolt of lightning, to be honest,” was McAuley’s trustworthy description of Hatton.

“My ribs are always getting cracked, but I cracked them again during that fight.”

Hatton had made his harmful arrival, whereas seven months later McAuley had bowed out of boxing, with no lasting regrets about Hatton’s debut.

“Wore a pair of roller skates, would have been better,” he joked.

As Hatton marched by way of raucous crowds on the Manchester Arena on June 4, 2005, McAuley waited expectantly to observe the Tszyu battle at a mate’s home, little question wincing often as ‘The Hitman’ ferociously pounded the Australian’s belt line.

Hatton pounded Kostya Tszyu to a halt within the 11th spherical

The hometown hero celebrates his IBF title win in Manchester

McAuley’s opening lesson for Hatton could have been minimize quick, however kids at West Wirral ABC would profit from the hard-earned teaching experiences of a fighter who had toured the nation, commanding respect from rising contenders.

“I taught all of them the nooks and crannies, and the whole lot about boxing.

“It was brilliant, because I boxed for so long, 17 years, and to be able to pass it on to young children was just the best.”

McAuley would meet Hatton once more, giving him a well timed reminder of his previous by attending a dinner occasion with the previous world champion.

The 65-fight veteran with the fresh-faced nickname – and his teen conqueror.

But had Hatton stood out from the remainder?

Of course.

“I thought he was going to do really well. He’s a good kid, isn’t he?”