Ricky Gervais Shreds Celebrities Who Put Out Cringeworthy ‘I Take Responsibility’ Racism PSA

Comedian Ricky Gervais openly mocked superstars after a band of them released an anti-racism PSA which makes current problems in America all about them.

The PSA (seen below) will in truth make you feel physically uncomfortable watching it as Hollywood’s most useful and brightest put their white guilt on display for the entire world to see.

The two-minute video features superstars vowing to “take responsibility” for a host of things they feel have contributed to racism in America.

“Every not-so-funny joke, every unfair stereotype,” actor Justin Theroux laments.

Racially-charged jokes are going to be eradicated. There goes the career of Chris Rock. Start burning tapes of Richard Pryor.

Kristin Bell vowed to take responsibility “for every time it was easier to ignore it than to call it out for what it was.”

regret to share with you the celebs have reached it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

Cringe

What is probably most startling about the PSA is a complete lack of insincerity coming off the screen. These sheltered Hollywood liberals are clearly acting because they deliver their pre-written lines.

This is, all things considered, their job.

“Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” the video conveys. “These are our brothers and sisters, our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough.”

Or maybe there is another thing about this video besides the dramatic takes that actually makes it be noticeable?

Gervais seems to think so, eviscerating his virtue signaling colleagues in just seven words.

“Terrible lack of diversity in this video,” that he tweeted.

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

Desperate For Attention

Leave it to a bunch of white, out-of-touch, rich people to make the Black Lives Matter issue exactly about how super-serious they are about changing their ways.

Dear Hollywood – Nobody gives a rip about your views on anything apart from what person you’re likely to pretend to stay your next made-up story.

Gervais has addressed this before, ripping celebrities if you are desperate for attention during the coronavirus quarantine.

“I’ve got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous,” the comedian stated in a New York Times interview. “I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to.”

“Now celebrities think: ‘The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema — I need to do something,’” Gervais continued. “And it’s when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they’re doing something good, they’re sort of thinking, ‘I could weep at what a good person I am.’ Oh dear.”

.@rickygervais: If u “win an award tonight, don’t put it to use as a platform to produce a political speech you’re in no position to lecture the public abt anything. You know nothing about the real life. Most of you spent less amount of time in school than @GretaThunberg.”pic.twitter.com/0YP6ISx2UR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 6, 2020

Gervais in addition has taken aim at Antifa domestic terrorists – exactly the same group of people who’ve taken over riots recently, exactly the same group of people numerous celebrities have promised to bail out of jail.

“Whatever side you’re on politically, ‘left’ or ‘right’, you don’t need violent factions joining you or representing you,” Gervais tweeted roughly 12 months ago. “They bring your cause into disrepute. They don’t even care about your cause, they’re just in it for the violence. Denounce them.”

Instead, Hollywood glorifies them while pretending they want to unite the country.