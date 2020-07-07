Rickey Smiley’s Teenage Daughter Aaryn Shot Multiple Times In Alleged Road Rage Incident

Comedian Rickey Smiley‘s teenage daughter was unintentionally caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Sunday.

On Monday, that he shared information on the incident on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, confirming 19-year-old Aaryn Smiley was shot while driving to pick up food from Whataburger in Houston, Texas, and later divulged that she successfully caused it to be out of surgery.

The star revealed in a YouTube video:

“My daughter was shot last night. She was on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. I think she was at a stop light and some guys got out of the car and were shooting at each other and she got hit twice.”

He continued:

“Today could have been different. I could have been down there at the funeral home.”

Later on yesterday, the 51-year-old father of four posted on social networking that he was flying to Houston to be together with his youngest daughter as she recovers:

“My daughter made it out of her operation. She’s doing great!! Thank you for your prayers!!!!”

The Baylor University student shared a graphic image of a blood-soaked carseat to her Instagram Story, writing on Monday:

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am to be alive right now. This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me. I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage.”

From her hospital bed, the teen also included more of the horrifying details from Sunday’s shooting, adding how she was not exactly shot in the head. Sadly, due to coronavirus precautions, she’s unable to recover with her family by her side:

“The fact that the bullets that went thru(sp) my legs were armored riffle(sp) bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one tht(sp) would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. god.” “Scariest part of all of this is the fact that I’m alone. They won’t let me see my parents or let anyone come in because of covid. I’m terrified.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, three men and one woman, identified later as Aaryn, were wounded by someone who opened fire in an apparent act of road rage. Smiley wasn’t involved in the altercation between the three men and assailant, but rather, was struck while she waited for the red light to show green at an intersection.

Authorities are still trying to find the suspect. We’re sending our want to Aaryn throughout her healing up process!

