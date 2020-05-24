Rick Scott says he’s fine with absentee voting as long as laws prevent fraud

“I think as long as you can do it safely, and as long as you can make sure there’s no fraud, we ought to be able to do absentee ballots like we do it in Florida,” Scott stated Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “If you follow the law, and you enforce the law, and you set up the laws the right way you can do it.”

Absentee voting – and issues over doable voter fraud that might accompany it – have come to the forefront of discussions over the upcoming presidential elections as issues are being raised about the opportunity of spreading the coronavirus at polling locations.

President Trump has change into a vocal advocate towards mail-in voting – criticizing the method each throughout public appearances and on social media, and slamming states which are ramping up efforts to extend absentee voting.”

“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and “force” folks to signal. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when crucial. Trying to make use of Covid for this Scam!”

The president has additionally threatened to carry again federal {dollars} from Michigan and Nevada – two states which have ramped up their mail-in balloting course of.

Trump, who has voted by mail absentee as lately as this March in Florida’s Republican presidential main, did say he would help exceptions for many who are sick — or are president.

“Now, if anyone has to mail it in as a result of they’re sick, or by the way in which as a result of they stay within the White House and so they should vote in Florida and so they received’t be in Florida, however there’s a motive for it, that’s OK,” Trump stated final week.

Republicans’ claims that mailing ballots to all voters creates widespread fraud usually are not backed up by proof from the 5 states that use this methodology. None has reported vital voter fraud circumstances.

Both Republicans and Democrats run absentee and mail-in voting packages as a part of their get-out-the-vote operations. The efforts may help attain older voters and others reluctant to vote in particular person, and may help release assets on Election Day. Trump’s opposition to the apply seems to stem from his insistence that it offers Democrats a bonus and from long-standing, largely unconfirmed, suspicions concerning the prevalence of voter fraud.

Scott, nevertheless, like a lot of his different Republican colleagues, doesn’t have a difficulty with the apply as long as it’s correctly monitored.

“Well, I think what he’s saying is that it’s only, they’re talking about only doing mail-in ballots. I believe you can do it safely and you have the laws and everybody follows the laws, I think that’s the key,” Scott stated. “I’m fine with absentee ballots the way we do it in Florida, with early voting the way we do it in Florida, with Election Day voting, which is clearly the safest.”

The Associated Press contribute to this report.