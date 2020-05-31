Rick Ross Alleged Baby Mama Asks for COVID Test Before Visiting Kids

Exclusive

Rick Ross must hustle over to a COVID-19 testing middle if he needs to go to his youngsters … so claims his alleged child mama.

Briana Singleton filed authorized docs in Fayette County, Georgia requesting an emergency listening to to have the rapper — actual identify William Leonard Roberts II — take a COVID-19 check. She needs to know he examined unfavorable earlier than he can go to their 2 toddler kids … this in line with docs obtained by TMZ.

Singleton claims, regardless that Ross hasn’t been cooperative on the DNA testing, the rapper has made efforts to care for them — like shopping for her a Mercedes SUV after their first youngster was born — earlier than they broke up round New Years.

Singleton claims RR has stonewalled it on the problem of paternity a number of instances, however claims it hasn’t stopped him from depositing cash into her checking account to care for the youngsters. What’s extra … she claims she’s additionally pregnant along with his third youngster, due in September.

As for visiting the youngsters … Singleton claims the rapper hasn’t seen them in practically 6 months, however earlier this month he expressed curiosity. Singleton says she’s down … however nonetheless maintains Rick hasn’t been responsibly quarantining throughout the pandemic.

She factors to movies he is posted on social media, exhibiting him touring exterior of Georgia, and likewise claims she has issues about Ross’ “constant use of marijuana.” It’s plain and easy … she’s open to parenting time for Ross however needs the court docket to make sure “certain health, safety, and precautionary provisions” are in place to guard the youngsters.