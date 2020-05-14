Rick Riordan announces new Percy Jackson TV series coming to Disney+

A few things take more than one attempt to get right. The amazingly popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians book arrangement by Rick Riordan (which has since generated various side projects) has just been adjusted for the big screen as the 2010s The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel, Sea of Monsters.

However, members from the books’ fan base have since quite a while ago wanted for a better adaptation, and now they’re getting one more opportunity. Riordan reported Thursday that the Percy Jackson books will before long be transformed into a real to life TV series for Disney+.

“Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world,” Riordan tweeted to his fans. “Some of you have even suggested it would be a good series for Disney+. We couldn’t agree more!”

The statement continues, “We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in-person at every step of the show. There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It’s going to a fantastic, exciting ride!” Pssst. Hey, demigods . . . pic.twitter.com/7ep4aeyS3I — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) May 14, 2020 The character of Percy Jackson is a teen boy when we meet him for the first time in the pages of The Lightning Thief, bobbing around schools with his single parent, Sally. After they are assaulted by beasts from Greek mythology, Percy discovers that he is the half-human child of one of the Olympian gods, and is brought to Camp Half-Blood to learn close by different mythical beings.

He becomes friends with individual mythical being Annabeth Chase and a satyr named Grover; soon, it tumbles to this group of friends to spare the world from something significantly more seasoned and more frightening than the lords of Mount Olympus. The first Percy Jackson and the Olympians series comprised of five books (Sea of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian followed The Lightning Thief), yet Percy has since shown up in Riordan’s subsequent arrangement like Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo.

The Percy Jackson motion pictures starred Logan Lerman in the lead job, with Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover. Not long after the Disney+ news was declared, Logan wrote on twitter, “Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve.”

Excited to see this! Hope it gets the adaptation the books deserve. Congrats @rickriordan https://t.co/ReE6EjJICV — Logan Lerman (@LoganLerman) May 14, 2020

A year ago, Percy also made his presentation on the Broadway stage in a Lightning Thief musical. That brings up the issue of whether any of those tunes may appear in the arrangement. In Riordan’s words, there’s more to come.