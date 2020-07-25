Rick Reichmuth: South Texas flooding will be the ‘biggest story’ from Hurricane Hanna

HANNA BECOMES FIRST HURRICANE OF ATLANTIC SEASON, HEADS TOWARDS TEXAS COAST

As of late Saturday early morning, Hurricane Hanna had optimal continual winds of 80 miles per hour (129 kph) and was moving at 7 miles per hour (11 kph).

While typhoons typically begin to get around the 2nd week of August through October, Hurricane Hanna– the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season— is currently this year’s 8th called storm.

“Eventually, it’s going to make a little bit of a southwest job, it looks like and will come onshore as a hurricane in the next few hours — probably by the early afternoon,” he stated.

“And, somewhere around South Padre Island…But, once you go just to the other side of that barrier island, there’s a lot of population that’s going to have some pretty big impacts from this,” he included. “And, mostly that is going to be some really significant rainfall totals.”

The primary issue for Reichmuth is the flooding from that rains. However, lethal swells and a storm rise of approximately 5 feet were anticipated for a stretch of coast south of CorpusChristi There is likewise the possibility of a twister in the very same location.

“Some of those totals are probably going to be maybe in some spots toward 15 inches of rain. A lot of areas in the 7-10 inches of rain,” he discussed. “And, I’m worried that’s certainly going to cause a lot of flooding. Flooding will probably be the biggest story for us here.”

According to The Associated Press, forecasters likewise stated separated rains overalls might rise to 18 inches (46 centimeters).

That stated, Reichmuth kept in mind Hurricane Hanna will most likely relocation “pretty quickly” separated along the Rio Grande River Valley and “should be done by tomorrow afternoon.”

“But, a lot of rain to be had from this storm. And again, David, here we are on our eighth storm. We have a lot of hurricane season ahead. This is also, by the way, a COVID hotspot across parts of South Texas,” he concluded. “So, folks have to deal with that in addition to the storm.”

While authorities ensure they are prepared for Hurricane Hanna, this marks the initially huge test of storm season in the middle of the pandemic.

The Associated Press added to this report.