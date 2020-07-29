Rick and Morty Aripiod Personalise Custom, AirPod Case Cover Compatiable with Apple AirPods 1st/2nd,Full Protective Durable Shockproof Drop Proof with Keychain Compatible



Price: $12.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 21:55:25 UTC – Details)





Your satisfaction is first, if you have any questions and unsatisfied, We offer a 60-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee and 1 Year Replacement Warranty.

High quality anti-lost carabiner And Equipped with a headphone rope, make your device easy to carry along,Easily and safely hook the device to your handbag,backpack,pants belt. No more device slipping out and falling out. this earpods case will keep your $200 device safer and stylish.

The Airpods protective case is made from flexible, shock-resistant silicone material to protect your Airpods case from scratches and external impacts.

This cute cartoon shockproof and drop proof cases compatible with air pods case cover are in good pack, it’s have very unique and cute shape, that is a good gift for your family, kids and friends, it will give a big smile to your honey or kids face.