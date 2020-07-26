Richy Werenski wears ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband near Minneapolis | Golf News





Richy Werenski has actually been using a Blue Lives Matter wristband given that early July

Richy Werenski triggered a stir at the 3M Open as he selected to use a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ wristband near to the location where George Floyd was eliminated in May.

Floyd’s death at the hands of law enforcement officer on May 25 stimulated around the world outrage and caused extensive assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion, focused on marking out racial and social oppression.

Meanwhile, the Blue Lives Matter project, formed in 2014, supports both active and retired police officers and intends to increase defense and eliminate discrimination towards the cops.

The Blue Lives Matter supports the cops in the United States

Werenski has actually been using the wristband given that the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit at the start of July, however remaining in contention at the 3M Open over the last 4 days brought in more attention from the TELEVISION video cameras and the handful of professional photographers on website.

Images of his Blue Lives Matter wristband quickly emerged and triggered criticism on social networks, with numerous striking out at Werenski for using the band so near to where Floyd lost his life.

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Werenski shared the 54- hole lead with Michael Thompson at TPC Twin Cities, however 3 dropped shots over the front 9 left him with excessive ground to comprise on the leaders.

He did handle to birdie 3 of the last 6 holes and restore a 70, however that saw him end up 3 strokes adrift of champ Thompson.